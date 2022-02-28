Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

