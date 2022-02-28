Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 20.6% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

