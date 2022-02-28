Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SEA were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

