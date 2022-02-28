Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,309 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after buying an additional 350,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.21 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

