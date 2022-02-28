Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,100 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.46 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

