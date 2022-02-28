CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,347. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

