Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 5.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 347,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,306,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

