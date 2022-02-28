Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $200.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.53. Carvana has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,553,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

