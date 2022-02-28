Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.38. Celularity shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 157 shares traded.
CELU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93.
Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
