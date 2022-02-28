Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.63).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 94.46 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.66. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,312.53).

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.