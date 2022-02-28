Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

