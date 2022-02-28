Centiva Capital LP Purchases 387 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $306.87 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.74 and a 200-day moving average of $343.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.