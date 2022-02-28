Centiva Capital LP Sells 16,666 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

