Centiva Capital LP Sells 9,306 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

