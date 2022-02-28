Centiva Capital LP Sells 9,481 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
