Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $18.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Century Communities by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 856.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 60,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $4,420,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

