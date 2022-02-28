Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

