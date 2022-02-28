Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

