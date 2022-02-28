Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,739 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $26.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

