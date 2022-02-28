Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

