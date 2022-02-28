Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $190.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $163.45 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $193.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.