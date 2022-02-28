Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

NYSE:LNC opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

