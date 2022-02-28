Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $232.84 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

