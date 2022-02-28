Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,880 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period.

VONE stock opened at $200.85 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

