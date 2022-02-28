Cetera Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.74 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $743.75 and its 200-day moving average is $788.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.