Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17,800.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

