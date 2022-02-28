Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

