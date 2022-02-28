Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,598 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

