Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,864.63 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,982.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,827.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

