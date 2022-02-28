Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,629,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after buying an additional 100,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $179.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.36. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.