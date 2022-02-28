Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 272,002 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 138,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $98.16 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $144.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

