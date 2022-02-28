Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

