Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

