Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $292.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

