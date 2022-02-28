CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $924.01 million, a PE ratio of 4,046.00, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $65.51.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

