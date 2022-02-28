CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $125.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $124.59 and a 52-week high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.