CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 752,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

