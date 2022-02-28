CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 587,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 140,448 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

GOVT stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

