CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.26 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,226,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $74.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.