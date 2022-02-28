CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2,731.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 4,030.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $58.36 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

