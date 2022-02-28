CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$103.92. 614,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,188. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. CGI has a 52 week low of C$95.14 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

