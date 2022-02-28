Charles R. Patton Sells 5,575 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 280,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,193. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

