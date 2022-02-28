ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,764. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

