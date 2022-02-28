Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CHRRF stock remained flat at $$3.41 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

