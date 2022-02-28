Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives $5.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $$3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

