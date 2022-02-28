Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

