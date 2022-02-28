Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $12.65 Million Investment in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 906,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,111,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $12.14 on Monday. Sovos Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.