Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.67. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.