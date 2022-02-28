Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $556,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.