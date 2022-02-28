Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

